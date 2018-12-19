‘El Monstero’ gets ready for Christmas shows at The Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis favorite, El Monstero is gearing up for a run of shows at The Pageant.

The shows will be more than just entertaining; they are raising money for those in need.

If you’re having a blue Christmas, why not try some Pink Floyd? After all, this rock band has been celebrating for years playing their Pink Floyd tribute Christmas show, and might just have the cure for what ails you.

Wednesday at The Pageant in the Delmar Loop, the group had rehearsal in preparation for the eight upcoming shows and a special acoustic show on December 30.

That show will benefit the Ollie Hinkle and Mighty Oakes Heart Foundations, two nonprofits created by Webster Groves families in honor of their two young sons, that raises money for congenital heart defect research.

Six of the eight shows are sold out but the 23rd and 30th show still have tickets remaining.

Pi Pizza is also helping out with a special El Monstero pizza with a portion of proceeds going to those charities.