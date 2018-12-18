× Two people killed in accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Butler Hill Road.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer and car were stopped in the right lanes of the interstate due to the backup from a hazardous material spill on westbound I-270 at I-55. A pickup truck hit the car and pushed into the tractor trailer.

A woman died at the scene of the accident. A man was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The two right lanes of northbound I-55 would remain closed until 6 p.m.