Proud to Serve: Decorated Army veteran makes St. Louis his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our Proud to Serve award features a highly decorated Army veteran who served 28 years in the US Army with tours in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Charley Wilhite, 87, recently made St. Louis his home to be closer to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His career is legendary and has earned multiple medals of merit. He received a purple heart after a sniper round hit his helicopter and his leg was injured. Mr. Wilhite flew every variety of helicopter including Bird Dog, Beaver, Huey, Chinook, Gunship, Hog, Aero Commander, U-8 Seminole and so many more.

During his time in the US Army, Mr. Wilhite had four sons, was stationed in Germany, Japan, and Thailand. He became an instructor pilot. During his last 5 years of duty, Charley supported NASA on two different occasions providing Medevac support of 2 launches. He received an autograph from Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.

His granddaughter nominated him for the Proud to Serve award saying:

Charley Wilhite, my Grandfather, is a retired veteran from the US Army. He served 29 years and is 87 years old. During his Army career, he served 2 tours in Vietnam (shot down in his helicopter during the 1st tour) and also served in the Korean War. He is a purple heart recipient. He is also a retired teacher from Georgia technical college. This man raised 4 successful boys and owned his own business. He deserves to be recognized for the sacrifices he has made for our country. He most recently moved here to be closer to me, my father and my children.

Charley Wilhite is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $250 Imo’s Pizza gift card and $500 Art Van Furniture St. Louis gift card for his service to our country.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.