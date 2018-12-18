× Kirkwood police investigate murder-suicide

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A Kirkwood couple was found dead Monday evening inside a home and police said they’re investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

According to Det. Bob Bruhy, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department, officers were called to a home on East Glenwood around 8:45 p.m. The caller told police the rear door was unlocked.

When police arrived at the home, they found the bodies of 57-year-old Leonard Goggio and his estranged wife, 52-year-old Linda Goggio.

Police offered no additional information on the case.