IDOT announces upcoming restrictions on I-255 southbound

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to warn drivers there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 255 this week.

Staff said drivers who use southbound I-255 south of Collinsville and north of I-64 should expect delays. They said crews will close two southbound lanes Wednesday at 9 a.m. One of the lanes is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. each day the rest of the week but staff said one will remain closed at all times.

IDOT staff said the closures will take place so crews can repair a concrete bridge deck. It said all lanes are expected to reopen by Friday afternoon. IDOT said drivers should expect significant delays and they might want to take an alternate route.