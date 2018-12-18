Business owner gives employees an average of $20K in Christmas bonuses

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A family-owned Michigan company gave employees a really nice Christmas bonus.

The owner and Chairman of FloraCraft announced at the company Christmas party on Friday that he’ll be sharing nearly $4 million with full-time employees. Each gift will be based on how long the employee has been with the company and will come as both a cash bonus and a gift to the employee’s 401k account, according to WXMI.

The top gifts, for employees with over 40 years of experience, will get more than $60,000, according to the company.

FloraCraft has about 200 employees and is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for crafts and the floral industries. They produce goods sold to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, Hobby Lobby and more.

Schoenherr says in a press release that this does not mean he’s exiting or selling the business.

“I love what I do and am committed to maintaining the independence of FloraCraft.”