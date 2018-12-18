× Boeing Aviation Fields in Forest Park to get $3.3M makeover

ST. LOUIS- The popular baseball/softball fields located next to I-64 will be getting a makeover.

The fields currently known as the Boeing Aviation Fields were last updated during Forest Park renovations from 1996-2003.

The long-planned $3.3 million-dollar project will include the following:

Irrigating all fields that currently have no irrigationAdding new LED lights to fields not currently lit, therefore expanding evening play

Retrofitting existing lights to LED lights to improve lighting and save energy

Bringing the path that had run alongside Clayton Rd. within the picturesque greenspace

Installing plantings to improve drainage and create a natural dividing line between fields

Repairing and widening the inner path, including around the concession stand

Creating welcoming new pedestrian entry plaza

Realigning parking along Clayton Rd. and the road toward the Horse Stables, gaining additional free parking spaces

Funding for the project comes from donations to the Forest Park Forever private nonprofit conservancy. The project will be managed by the City of St. Louis.

It’s expected that the fields will be reopened in the fall of 2019 for the public to use.

Since 1995 Forest Park Forever has raised over $100 million to restore, maintain and sustain the park and its attractions.