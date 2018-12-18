× Alert issued for missing South County woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Persons Advisory for a missing south county woman. 54-year-old Rosanna Mae Belford was last seen Tuesday, December 18th at 12:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Antigo Drive. Police say Belford was supposed to pick up her granddaughter from school but failed to do so.

Ms. Belford is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She may be driving a red 2009 Ford Escape with Missouri license plate of AH9M9D.

Police say Belford has medical conditions that require medication that she does not have with her.

If you have seen or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.