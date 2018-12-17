× Vatterott College ceases operations nationwide

BERKELEY, MO -News 11 has confirmed with a spokesman that Vatterott’s Career Colleges ceased operations nationally at 4:00pm Monday, December 17, 2018. In the St. Louis region, the for-profit college runs campuses in Fairview Heights, IL, and Berkeley, St. Charles, and Sunset Hills, MO. They also list on the company website campuses in Cleveland, OH, Des Moines, IA, Joplin, MO, Kansas City, MO, Memphis TN, Oklahoma City, OK, Quincy, IL, Springfield, MO, Tulsa, OK, Wichita, KS.

Also in St Louis region, the company’s website indicates they run L’Ecole Culinaire culinary school.

The company indicated it would have no comment and notified employees on Monday that the decision was made to cease operations.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education said Vatterott informed them on Monday that the school was closing its campuses effective immediately.

It is unclear how many employees there are locally in St Louis. There is currently no mention on the company’s website of the closing and the website continues to be active.

Vatterott offers programs to students in Audio/Visual, Automotive, business management, culinary, legal, medical, technology and trades fields.

In filings with the federal government, Vatterott reported eight years ago it had more than 11,000 students and more than 350 employees. Vatterott filed for receivership in the summer of last year. Earlier this year Education Corporation of America announced it acquire selected campuses from Vatterott.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Vatterott College closure.