Two dead in Kinloch carjacking and shooting

KINLOCH, Mo. — Two people were killed overnight Monday following a bizarre situation in Kinloch that had several police departments trying to piece it all together.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Tuttle and Suburban avenues. Police said three adults and a child were sitting inside of a car when a gunman approached the vehicle and carjacked them. The gunman shot a man and woman inside the car. The male shooting victim fled to a home on Tuttle, knocking on doors trying to get some help.

When a homeowner opened their door, they saw the victim run across the street and collapse. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female shooting victim died near the site of the carjacking.

The other adult and child in the vehicle were unharmed.

Police described the stolen vehicle as a four-door 2014 Mercedes Benz C300, silver in color, with temporary tags.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).