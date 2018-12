× Tractor trailers overturned in I-55 accident

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police closed southbound Interstate 55 in Collinsville following an accident Monday morning involving two tractor trailers.

The accident took place between mile markers 10 and 11.

The interstate was covered in debris from one of the semi-trucks.

Traffic was diverted onto Route 157.

Fortunately, no one was injured.