× Six-year-old girl killed by brother in accidental shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A six-year-old died Friday after being shot by her older brother inside their Florissant home.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:55 p.m. in the first block of Holly Lane.

The girl, identified as Maliyah Palmer, was found with a single gunshot wound to her head and rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Police learned Palmer and her 12-year-old brother were being watched by their 16-year-old sister at the time of the shooting. The 12-year-old found a 9mm pistol in a dresser drawer in their parent’s bedroom.

The 12-year-old accidentally fired the gun, Michael said.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police will continue their investigation and turn their findings over to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Palmer was a student at Green Trails Elementary School in Chesterfield. Principal Rene Summers sent the following letter to the families of all students over the weekend: