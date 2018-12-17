× Police warn of Netflix email scam that seeks payment info, personal data

SOLON, Ohio — There’s a new phishing scam posing as a legitimate Netflix email that is trying to get your personal information, according to KDVR.

Ohio’s Solon Police Department took to Facebook earlier this month to warn people of the scam. They said they actually received one of the scam emails and that the biggest clue it was a scam was because they didn’t have an account.

“We’re having some trouble with your current billing information,” reads the email. “We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

When you get emails like this it’s important to look at where the email is from and also hover over the link to see where it would take you. It’s important to not click the link unless you can verify it’s from the company.

Another red flag in this particular scam is that they didn’t use the person’s proper name, instead they said “Hi Dear,” which is an automatic red flag on the email.

There are several other versions of the scam also making the rounds that have been shared on Twitter. Most of them involve the payment information as a way for the scammer to try to get the personal info of a victim.

Customers should “never enter [their] login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message,” Netflix says on its website. They added that customers should “never click on any links or open any attachments” in an unexpected message.

Netflix has more tips on avoiding scammers on their website.