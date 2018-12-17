Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Jazz!

Jazz is three-years-old. She's very friendly and loves meeting people, especially kids. She's energetic but enjoys snuggling and giving kisses.

If you want to adopt Jazz or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org