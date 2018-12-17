Missing Ste. Genevieve man found dead, person in custody

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO – A missing Ste. Genevieve man has been found dead not long after his wife was located alive.

Aaron Armantrout, 36, and his wife Susan, 41, were reported missing over the weekend by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department.

Susan Armantrout and the couple’s 2013 Chevrolet Silverado were located late Sunday night.

The body of Aaron Armantrout and his 2000 Blue BMW 540i were found in Potosi, MO, on Monday. The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is saying that he was the victim of a homicide. One person is in custody and murder charges are being pursued.

More information will be released.