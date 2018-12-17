Imo’s stores to start campaign to aid Variety the Children`s Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Imo's billboard off Highway 40 is shaping up to be a fan favorite.

Monday morning with classmates in tow, Joshua Lay showed off his oversized self.

A square has four equal sides and four equal angles. and so, it came to be that the home of the square beyond compare waited for years to have a billboard that was geometrically pleasing.

Monday afternoon at the Imo`s headquarters off 17th street, they had a pizza party for their billboard star who shared some squares with his classmates.

For the remainder of the year, all 100 Imo`s locations are offering a portion of proceeds to Variety the Children`s Charity of St. Louis.