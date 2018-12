MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – First responders in Macoupin County IL are searching for an 11-year-old boy. The boy, Isaiah Young is autistic and was last seen heading north from him on Rice Street in Wilsonville Illinois.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 2/News 11 that Isaiah is wearing a black jacket with green stripes, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have seen Isaiah Young or know of his whereabouts, please call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.