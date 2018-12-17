Firefighters save Christmas after saving family from devastating house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Christmas came early for a family that has been praying for a miracle since their home burned down Halloween morning. The couple and nine of their children escaped the flames but lost all of their possessions.

The Riverview Fire District was the first on the scene of the fire that terrible day but Monday they helped the family again, presenting them with $2,000 in gift cards for Christmas shopping, along with a $300 gift card from QuikTrip, $100 to Target, and a meal from Honeybaked Ham provided by Woodard 24-7 Restoration.

“We give a big thank you to everyone who has come through to help us,” said Serina Whiteside, the children's mother. “I know the significance of helping and I guess now is the time for us to be helped.”