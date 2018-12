Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - A Santa sized shopping spree happened in Kirkwood Sunday evening. Volunteers bought thousands of dollars in toys to be donated to the Toys for Tots drive.

The volunteers raised money all year long to fund the shopping spree. This year they raised $9,000 and that bought a whole lot of toys.

The annual Marine Corps toy drive runs through Monday, donations to the drive can still be made online.