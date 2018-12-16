UMSL Star Student: Dominic Cyr from CBC High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dominic Cyr is our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month for December. Dominic is a senior at Christian Brothers College High School. He dominates in the water as a swimmer and water polo player but also dominates in his studies. Dominic holds a 4.5 GPA while being captain of the swim team. He helped the team place 3rd at state which was the best finish in school history! He placed 2nd at State in 100 Breaststroke and 4th in 100 fly.

An all-around student athlete, Dominic is also the Vice President of the National Honor Society, student ambassador and AP Honors with Distinction student. But he gives back to the community as a volunteer for TASK, brothers in prayer.

Congrats to Dominic! He’s our UMSL Star Student of the Month for December, 2018!

To nominate a Junior or Senior student athlete for consideration, click here.