Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find missing couple

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing couple.

Deputies are trying to locate 36-year-old Aaron M. Armantrout and his wife 41-year-old Susan J. Armantrout. Both were last seen at their residence on Saturday, December 15th.

Authorities also say that both of the Armantrout vehicles are missing. A 2000 blue BMW 540i with Missouri license plate FR8A4B. The second vehicle is a 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate(s) 4TB429 or 9PX349. The truck has factory GMC rims.

If you have seen the Armantrout’s or know of their whereabouts, please call 911 or the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5820 of Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.