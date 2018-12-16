× Person struck by MetroLink train in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating an incident where an adult male was struck by a MetroLink train Sunday evening. The accident occurred just after 6:30 pm between the Grand and Central West End stations near South Boyle.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In the meantime, MetroLink service between the stations has been temporarily halted and passengers are being transported via shuttle to the affected stations. Riders can expect delays of an hour or more due to the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.