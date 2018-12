× Man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO – A man was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Marcus Avenue, near Kennerly, Sunday morning. St. Louis police placed several markings on the road for what were believed to be shell casings.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

