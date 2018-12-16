Couple safe after fire destroys Wildwood home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO- Just a week before Christmas, a Wildwood family has lost everything to a fire. It happened at a home in the 2900 hundred block of Booness Lane around 2:30am Sunday.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as the fire quickly spread. The home received significant damage and fire officials say most likely will be a total loss.

A man and woman were inside at the time of the fire but made it out safely thanks to working smoke alarms.

Firefighters arrived quickly and began suppression efforts. Due to the volume of the fire and size of the home, a second alarm was dispatched to assist with manpower and water supply.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation