Chief Belmar says proposed budget cuts would hurt public safety in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar tells Elliott Davis that budget cuts being proposed by the St. Louis County Council would hurt public safety.

The council is considering cuts totaling $4.8 million dollars to the police budget.

It’s part of an estimated $35 million in cuts the council wants to cut in all departments.

But Chief Jon Belmar says the proposed cuts to the police department would force him to scrap plans for more 2-man cars and for more police dispatchers to speed up response time.

The council is set for a final vote on the budget cuts on Tuesday.