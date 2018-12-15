Volunteers pack holiday boxes for the Ville neighborhood

Posted 9:29 pm, December 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48PM, December 15, 2018

ST. LOUIS – Saturday volunteers packed food and gift boxes for 100 families in the Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. The Boxes included two large, frozen chickens, non-perishable food, warm blankets and hygiene essentials, like soap and toilet paper.  The parcels are intended to help families over the holidays.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline