Police investigating the death of a 5-month-old child

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating the death of an infant in south St. Louis. Homicide detectives were called to the 3700 block of McDonald Avenue at 1:30 pm Saturday afternoon. The original call to the residence was for a sick case.

Fox 2/News 11 had been told the 5-month-old was transported to the hospital.

Police say it’s protocol for homicide detectives to investigate the deaths of children.

An investigation is ongoing.