The Pulse: Gun violence de-escalation program getting results

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — President Donald Trump recognized James Clark, Vice President of Community Outreach with Better Family Life during a recent visit to Kansas City. Trump applauded Clark for his efforts to save lives in the community through the non-profit’s gun violence de-escalation initiative. The de-escalation centers have proven to be a valuable resource in the community. We hear from James Clark to learn more about the initiative and others that are not only changing lives, but are saving lives.

Guests: James Clark, Vice President of Community Outreach with Better Family Life.