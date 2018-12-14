ST. LOUIS - De’Marrco Bickley is a 3rd grader at KIPP Wisdom Academy. According to his mother, De’Marrco is very infatuated with weather and listens to the news every morning. He loves learning about national disasters and watches the show “Storm Chasers” regularly. De’Marrco Bickley is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: De’Marrco Bickley
