Police investigate after vehicle plunges into lake, driver flees scene

Investigators are looking for the person behind the wheel after a vehicle ended up in a small body of water in the St. Louis area.

Des Peres Police Department got a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning for a White SUV in the lake on Dougherty Ferry Road near St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Authorities say, a police officer and firefighter went into the shallow water but found no one in the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told first responders that someone did get out of the vehicle and ran down along the side of the lake and into a wooded area.

The vehicle has been removed from the water and towed away.

Investigators say the car is a rental.