× Missouri police search for missing 16-year-old who needs medication

TROY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from Troy, Missouri. An endangered person advisory has been issued for Kenzie Sutton. She was last seen Monday in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive.

The Troy Police Department says she voluntarily left home and has been without her medication for several days. Sutton is described as a white female, age 16, 5’4”, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Troy Police Department at 636-262-5849.