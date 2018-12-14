McCluer High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship to Washington University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It was the surprise Thursday at McCluer High School that one senior couldn’t believe.

“It took me a second to catch up on what was going on and then I realized that I got in,” said Sophia Robayo-Camargo.

Robayo-Camargo not only got into Washington University but she found out she was getting a full-ride to the prestigious college.

“We tried to get it into her that (mindset) that might not be possible so you want to start applying elsewhere,” said Ricardo Flores, Sophia’s father. “But she’s always driven for Wash U. She just fell in love with the place. And we just tried to tell her that might not happen but her determination proved otherwise.”

Robayo-Camargo spent the last three summers on the Washington University campus learning and living, getting prepared for university life through their college prep program.

“Every morning during the announcements we start it, McClure High School is a community of learners,” said Principal Cedric Gerald. “Our commitment to excellence is the bond we share. If one of us is weak, we are all weak. If one of us is strong we are all stronger. We are responsible. We are ready. We are positive. We are champions. We strive to live happy helpful lives and we are McClure. Sophia is the embodiment of that commitment to excellence.'

“It sounds strange but I think I inspired myself in a way,” Robayo-Camargo said. “Once I realized I accomplished something I had always wanted. A goal of mine has been to inspire other people like me and other immigrants and show them that we can and represent them and now I’m able to do that.”

Robayo-Camargo said she plans to major in biology and pre-med at Washington University next fall.