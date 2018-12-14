× Man struck and killed by MetroLink train at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – MetroLink trains were briefly shut down in downtown St. Louis late Friday night after a man was struck and killed.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place around 10:15 p.m. at the Busch Stadium MetroLink station on S. 8th Street.

It’s unclear why the man was on the tracks.

Passengers at the station were moved to buses and transported to stops at the Civic Center, Busch Stadium, 8th and Pine, the Convention Center, and Laclede’s Landing, East Riverfront, and 5th and Missouri.

Delays were expected to last up to 60 minutes or more.