Man charged for St. Clair Bowl shooting

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old Fairview Heights man for a shooting inside an O’Fallon bowling alley.

According to Detective Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the shooting occurred Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. at the St. Clair Bowl in the 5000 block of Collinsville Road.

Police said the victim had been shot inside the upstairs bar area. He was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspected gunman, identified as Brett Pinion, was caught a short time later in Columbia, Illinois. Law enforcement from Fairview Heights, St. Clair County, Shiloh, Troy, Columbia, and the Illinois State Police were involved in the arrest.

Prosecutors charged Pinion with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was jailed on a $15,000 bond.