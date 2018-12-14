× KSHE Winter Blood Drive 2018

ST. LOUIS – You can take part in one of the nation’s largest blood drives Saturday.

The KSHE Winter Blood drive started Friday but continues Saturday.

More than 2,000 donors are expected to participate at one of nine area locations:

ILLINOIS LOCATIONS

Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville

2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville 62221

in the Intramural Gymnasium

Lewis & Clark Community College, Godfrey

5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey 62035

Hatheway Cultural Center

Victory Lane Ford, Litchfield

903 Old Route 66 N, Litchfield 62056

MISSOURI LOCATIONS

Fox C-6 Service Center, Arnold

949 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold 63010

Large Boardroom

James J. Eagan Center, Florissant

#1 James J. Eagan Dr., Florissant 63303

in the Gymnasium

The Timbers of Eureka

#1 Coffey Park Ln., Eureka 63025

MVRBC Donor Center, Crestwood

9860 Watson Rd., Crestwood 63126

Pezold Banquet and Events Center

Knights of Columbus, Cottleville

5701 Highway North, St. Charles 63304

Carondelet Park Rec Complex (YMCA)

930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis 63111

Respect and Responsibility Rooms