Jersey Township Food Pantry in need of donations after grocery store closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – The Jersey Township Food Pantry is looking for help after a major supplier of their donations closed its doors.

The food pantry that serves all of Jersey County once received daily donations from a now-closed Shop ‘n Save grocery store. The pantry feeds approximately 1,000 families a month, including more than 300 children.

“I was shocked whenever I got into this that we had so many people in Jersey County that needed a little extra help,” said Jersey Township Supervisor Larry Muntz.

“When I started about 13 years ago, we helped 75 families a month and I think last month it was over 300 families,” said Jersey Township Office Manager Sarah Collins.

The township is receiving community support from other sources. The Elsah Township is holding a canned goods drive on Saturday. The community can donate canned goods from 10 a.m. to noon while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus. The drive will be held at the Elsah Township Community Center at 14690 Fessler Rd., Dow, Illinois 62022.

“It’s just the right thing for us to do and we feel that we’re public servants and we want to give back,” said Elsah Township Supervisor Allen Davenport.

“There’s a lot of need in this community and we just want to help meet that need,” said Elsah Township Clerk JoAnna McAnulty.

The donations will go directly to the Jersey Township Food Pantry, which gives the food to those in need in Jersey County.

“I’ve even brought my kids out here to let them know when you hear about people who are going hungry, it’s right here in our backyard,” Collins said.

“Little old ladies and old men come up and say we just couldn’t make it if you guys weren’t here,” said Davenport. “That makes it all worthwhile.”