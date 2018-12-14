× Grant’s Farm elephant Max dies unexpectedly; 4th facility death this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —African elephant Max passed away Wednesday night at Grant’s Farm. He has been at the location since 2013. The facility says that he did not show any signs of concern. They say he is a herd animal and was greatly impacted by the recent deaths of Toby and Mickey. This is the fourth elephant death this year.

Toby, 38, was 14 years older than the median age for male African elephants while Mickey, 34, had been suffering from a brain tumor in the past few years. The elephants’ deaths do not appear to be related, according to the farm’s veterinary staff.

Bud died in March of 2018. The 34-year-old African Elephant died from a respiratory infection.

Grant’s Farm says in a statement that, “The passing of our elephants has been heartbreaking for our Grant’s Farm family. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support.”