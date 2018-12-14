Granite City Teacher Preps Students For Adulthood, Wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Granite City teacher has won $500 for his effort in preparing students for the real world.

William Laycock teachers Machine Shop at Granite City High School, of the Granite City Community School District #9. Amber Duke nominated Laycock for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award after Laycock helped her nephew land a career after high school.

“Mr. Laycock is a young teacher with an old soul,” she wrote in her nomination. “He has an ‘old school’ way of teaching his Machine Shop class and uses his career connections to catapult deserving students into the real world, going above and beyond to the students who share a passion for machines like him.”

She went on to write, “After watching Tyler (my nephew) succeed, two more of my nephews moved to Granite City just to get the same opportunity – to learn from Mr. Laycock! Can you imagine Mr. Laycock’s surprise when word spread through the school that children from southern Illinois were moving to Granite City JUST to attend a particular teacher’s Machine Shop class?”

Duke and Laycock joined KPLR 11 Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 so that Mr. Laycock could receive his $500 check from Weber Chevrolet.

