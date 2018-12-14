Farm linked to romaine E. coli outbreak issues new recall for other produce

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A farm in California connected with a recall of lettuce earlier this year recalled other types of produce Thursday, due to possible E. coli contamination.

In a press release from Adam Bros Farming, Inc., the company said it was voluntarily recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower, harvested from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

The company stated the products did not test positive for E. coli, but were recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” because the produce was grown near the location where the FDA found E. coli matching the strain in the outbreak.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. said it had notified customers affected by the recall. They asked that the products not be eaten, sold or transferred.

The FDA announced Thursday that investigators found a positive E. coli sample result in an irrigation reservoir on a farm owned by Adam Bros. Farms.

“This bacteria may cause a diarrheal illness from which most healthy adults can recover completely within a week,” the company said in a press release. “Some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.”

As of Thursday, 59 people in 15 states were sickened in the outbreak.

