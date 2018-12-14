Double shooting leaves one dead, another injured at north St. Louis White Castle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A double shooting at fast food restaurant in north St. Louis has taken the life of one man, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m at the White Castle in the 3000 block of North Kingshighway Blvd.

According to authorities, when police arrived on the scene one man was unconscious and not breathing. The other man was shot in the arm, conscious and alert.

A witness told KPLR 11 that the man who was fatally shot was a father in his 20`s.

The Investigation is ongoing.

More details will be posted as this story develops.