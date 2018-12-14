Alton officers fire shots at suspect before being dragged during getaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Officers were dragged by a suspect's car as he drove away from an attempted arrest early Friday morning in Alton, Illinois. Police fired shots and struck the suspect before he made an escape into Missouri over the Clark bridge. Investigators are asking for your help to find him. They say he needs to be taken to a hospital.

Police were in the 1000 block of Tremont to respond to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 4:30am Friday. They found a man they were looking for in a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

A struggle ensued while police tried to arrest the man. Several officers were partially inside the vehicle during the altercation. An officer fired his service weapon while inside the car, striking the suspect. Several officers were dragged by the suspect's vehicle as he drove away.

Investigators say the suspect fled into Missouri. Police want the public's help to find him and get the man to a hospital. They say the suspect's name is Todd Lockhart. He is 34-years-old and is driving a white 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with Missouri license plate ID: AJ9D7Z.

Some officers were injured in the altercation. They were struck by the suspect's vehicle. Some of them have cuts and scrapes and one may have a broken leg. The injured officers were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Both have since been released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or by dialing 911 as soon as possible.