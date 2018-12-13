The ‘Autumn Wind’ in St. Louis? Sports columnist suggests Raiders move to STL for a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A sports column in the Kansas City Star makes a far-fetched suggestion that the Oakland Raiders could play their 2019 season in St. Louis. The column cites the fact the Raider’s new stadium in Las Vegas will not be ready in time for next season and that the City of Oakland is suing the NFL and the Raiders for leaving.

The column also points out the team has several Midwest opponents in 2019 and St. Louis has an empty football stadium. Officials with the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission say no NFL team has contacted them about playing games in St. Louis in 2019.

Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Randy Karraker, host of The Fast Lane on 101 ESPN, says it’s entertaining to think about the Raiders hosting teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs in St. Louis in 2019 but is not realistic.

“There’s going to be plenty of stadiums for the Raiders to play in next year,” said Karraker. “I think it would be fun but I think the appetite among leadership in St. Louis, especially with the focus on getting MLS here, would be really limited to bringing the Raiders into the Dome.”

Chiefs fans watching Thursday night’s game between Kansas City and the San Diego Chargers weighed in on the possibility of the Raiders playing their home games in St. Louis in 2019.

“I don’t see it flying,” said Chiefs fan Tony Nelson. He was with a group of more than 100 Chiefs fans at Weber’s Front Row in Webster Groves Thursday. “I hate the Raiders,” said a laughing Nelson.

Other fans say a Raiders home game in St. Louis would be a home-field advantage for the Chiefs.

“It would be another red sea if they had a home game here,” said Chief’s fan Kendel Beard. “It would be pretty awesome.”

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out the Oakland Raiders for a comment regarding the Kansas City Star column and have not received a response.