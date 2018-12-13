× New Gateway Arch museum up for ‘Best New Attraction’ designation

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch’s new museum and visitor’s center is in the running to be named “Best New Attraction” by USA Today’s 10Best.

As of Thursday evening, the Arch museum is in sixth place in the voter rankings.

The Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center is up against Asbury Lanes in New Jersey, the Chicago Architecture Center, and the Underwater Museum of Art in Santa Rosa Beach.

People can vote once per day until Monday, January 7.