Metro’s Most Wanted: Bold thieves breaking into cars and stealing credit cards

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – This is the time of the year people get busy and leave their purses, wallets, or Christmas gifts in their vehicles out of convenience. But police warn you’re just tempting fate.

Thieves were recently caught on camera using stolen credits cards just hours after taking them from cars in Maryland Heights.

According to Detective Shane Monnig, Maryland Heights Police Department, a homeowner in the 1800 block of Schulte Hill was the victim of brazen credit card thieves.

The owner of the vehicle said that the doors to the car were unlocked but nothing valuable was in plain sight. And yet, at 4 a.m. a surveillance camera captured footage of a suspect using the victim’s credit card to purchase a bundle of MetroLink tickets at the Wellston station.

Detective Monnig said the suspect found the victim’s wallet hidden in the vehicle’s center console of the.

The victim’s credit card was used three different times and police aren’t sure if they are looking for one or two suspects in that case.

A few weeks later, a similar incident happened at a Dave and Buster’s parking lot.

Monnig said the victim put her purse in the trunk but didn’t lock the car doors. The suspects tried the door handles and got into the vehicle.

“Popped the trunk, took items out of the purse, and dumped the purse to the side of the vehicle, and within the hour were using the credit cards,” Monnig said.

The thieves used the credit card to buy electronics at a Walmart in Ferguson. Monnig said they were initially successful in using the card to buy $500 to $600 worth of items. The card was shut down when they attempted to use it a second time.

“You don’t want to take presents in or items in that you need for your next stop, so you leave them in your vehicle and by doing that we make ourselves victims,” Monnig said.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in these cases. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.