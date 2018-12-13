McCaskill gives farewell address on Senator floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Claire McCaskill gave her farewell speech on the floor of the US Senate Thursday, which is a tradition for outgoing members.

McCaskill said while didn’t like the idea of giving a departure speech, she did so anyway because it is a Senate tradition.

"I'm not a big fan of the concept but I want to respect the tradition especially since I've seen so many Senate traditions crumble over the past 12 years," she said.

And with that opening statement, she had strong words for her fellow senators while also taking the moment to say thanks to people who have stood beside her for the past 12 years.

The 65-year-old senator is leaving in January after losing to Republican Josh Hawley in the November election. She got emotional when talking about her three families: her actual family, her Missouri family, and her US Senate family.

"You have filled my life with interesting work and unforgettable moments," McCaskill said.

She said there have been good moments on Capitol Hill and some not so good moments but "I will miss you terribly," she continued.

In addressing the Senate directly, she said she has big concerns.

"The United States Senate is no longer the world's greatest deliberative body," she said. "And everybody needs to quit saying it until we recover from this period of polarization and the fear of the political consequences of tough votes."

She believes that fear is the reason for the dysfunction.

“Something is broken. And if we don’t have the strength to look in the mirror and fix it, the American people are going to grow more and more cynical. And they might do something crazy like elect a reality TV star as president."

She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch earlier this week that she does not plan to run for office again.