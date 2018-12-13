IDOT, MoDOT announces road closures for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If you typically use the Chain of Rocks Bridge, you might want to avoid it this weekend if you're heading westbound.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said crews would close one of the westbound lanes of the bridge Friday at 9 a.m.—weather permitting—to repair the bridge deck. The bridge is expected to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

IDOT is warning drivers to expect significant delays.

Another area you'll want to avoid this weekend is Interstate 70 near downtown. Your best bet is to use I-64/55 or I-44 if you are coming into downtown.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews were removing a pedestrian bridge so they’ll have to close I-70 in both directions between Salisbury and Madison.

The express lanes were closed Thursday while the rest of the lanes will be shut down Friday night at 8 p.m. Some of those lanes are expected to reopen Saturday but those express lanes will remain closed for a month.