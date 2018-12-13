Crestwood to pull out of Meridian Waste services agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - The city of Crestwood is cutting ties with Meridian Waste after ten years.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the current collection contract expires at the end of March and will not be renewed.

The Board of Aldermen approved a new contract with Waste Connections Tuesday night

This comes about three months after Crestwood residents complained about Meridian service and just one day after Florissant residents sounded off with similar complaints.

Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie says, "Meridian's service has fallen off a cliff".