Two people die after being rescued from submerged car in Kirkwood pond

KIRKWOOD, Mo – Two people are dead after their car went into a retention pond in Kirkwood.

The accident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police reports, 61-year-old James Delia was driving westbound on I-44 when he had a medical emergency.

Delia exited onto Lindbergh Road and that’s where the car hit a fence and went into the pond in front of the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod located at Martin Luther Drive and Kirkwood Road.

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities and divers from the Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the accident. The first officers at the scene jumped into the pond to try and release the occupants.

According to Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail after 30 minutes of the vehicle being submerged, they were able to pull two people from the car. Both were in cardiac arrest.

First responders were able to get a pulse back on 70-year-old Marjorie Hunt who was the passenger in the car. Hunt was taken to the hospital where she died Wednesday morning.

Delia was not able to be revived.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

One police officer was transported for hypothermia. All four individuals have been released.