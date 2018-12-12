Suspect fatally shot in chest, officer injured during north St. Louis confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A suspect was shot in the chest during an altercation with a St. Louis City police officer Wednesday. The officer was also injured in the incident.

Police say a license plate reader spotted a recently stolen vehicle at around 1pm near the near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lillian. The Real-time Crime Center sent out an alert to officers to search for the vehicle.

Police found the stolen vehicle at a gas station near the intersection. An officer on foot confronted the driver of the stolen vehicle while he was sitting at a gas pump with the vehicle's door open. The officer was knocked to the ground when the stolen vehicle unexpectedly accelerated in reverse at the gas pump. The vehicle was found crashed at the other side of the gas station lot.

The officer fired his weapon during the altercation and hit the suspect in the chest. Both the officer and suspect were injured and taken to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer is conscious and suffering from a serious cut to the head. His injuries are non-life threatening. He is a 31-year-old officer and has served on the force for the past two years.

Police say the suspect was a black male in his mid-20's.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the officer shot the suspect. At this point, they do not know if the suspect had a gun in his vehicle. The evidence technician unit is now processing the vehicle. More information is expected to come forward as this investigation progresses.

There is a video of the altercation at the gas station. Officers expect to release that video in the future.

