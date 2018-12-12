× Student in custody after threat at St. Charles County high school

O’Fallon, Mo. — Concerned parents reported threatening Snapchat images and statements from a Liberty High School student to police late Tuesday evening. O’Fallon police now have a student in custody.

Investigators tell FOX 2 that they started to receive many phone calls at around 10:30pm Tuesday. Parents of children that attend Liberty High School said a student was making threats to other students on Snapchat.

Officers were able to quickly identify and find the teen they say was making the threats. The suspect was taken into police custody and evidence was seized from the home.

The child’s parents are helping St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center with the investigation. The Wentzville School District is aware of the incident. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.